WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
May 28, 2019
Jason L. Shoemaker of Waverly - OVI. Continued to June 11, 2019.
Joshua E. Stone of Bucyrus - OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. 3 jail days required. $350 fine. $95 in court costs. $17.25 in other fees. License suspended from July 24, 2018 through July 24, 2019. No driver's license. Pled guilty. Convicted. Operating under suspension. Dismissed.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
June 3, 2019
Kenneth Friend - Physical control. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Kelsey L. Carpenter - Driving under suspension. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Ethan Cutlip - Reckless operation. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Gannon D. Nickell - Assault. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Tyler J. Henderson - Assault. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Tawnya Hutton - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Luis Carrea - Failure to control. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
James Wilson - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Maleigha Willett - Drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Adam Gambill - Resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Aggravated menacing and child endangerment. Dismiss in court.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
June 3, 2019
Timothy Neff - Theft by deception. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine in court costs.
Timothy Neff - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Tabetha D. Folden - Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Hoyt E. Reynolds Sr. - Driving under suspension - non. compliance and fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Shanna H. Hurt - Petty theft, complicity to petty theft, domestic violence and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Tony Kitts - Dog at large. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $25 fine. $80 in court costs.
Larry J. Leeth - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is serving 11 month sentence in Orient Correctional Facility. Will be re-filed if needed.
Joe T. Blanton - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling.
Joe T. Blanton - Obstruction of official business and resisting arrest. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher L. Deacon - Criminal simulation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Christopher L. Deacon - Criminal simulation (6X), possession of drug instruments and resisting arrest. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
David E. Timberlake Jr. - Trafficking drugs and aggravated possession. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Justin P. Roar - Petty theft. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Rural King in the amount of $139.99. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Sarah L. Carr - OVI/Under the influence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail sentence. Must be completed within six months. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling.
Sarah L. Carr - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
