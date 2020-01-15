With Pike County Farm Bureau’s “Wreath for all Seasons” contest completed, we want to announce all the participants and winners.
The PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD went to the Beaver VFW Post 9942 who collected 13,043 votes tallying $130.43.
This year’s MOST CREATIVE/ORIGINAL WREATH Award went to Atomic Credit Union – Waverly Branch. They collected 3,193 votes tallying $31.93.
The most FACEBOOK LIKES winner was Beast and Bottle. They ended with 82 Likes, 32 Shares and their post reached 2,441 people on the Farm Bureau Facebook Page. They collected $31.29, 3,129 votes.
All other participants are listed below with the amount of votes each business’ wreath collected:
Atomic Credit Union – Beaver Branch — $5.94, 594 votes
Atomic Credit Union – Piketon Branch — $65.60, 6,560 votes
Atomic Credit Union – Waverly Branch — $31.93, 3,193 votes
Beast and Bottle — $31.29, 3,129 votes
Bedheads Salon and Tanning — $7.22, 722 votes
Bill’s Bait House — $44.45, 4,445 votes
CR Styles — $7.00, 700 votes
Emma’s Frosty Kreme and Pizza — $58.77, 5,877 votes
First National Bank, Waverly — $101.31, 10,131 votes
E & H Ace Hardware, Piketon — $10.06, 1,006 votes
Frost Family Dental — $9.12, 912 votes
Hometown Chevrolet — $30.03, 3,003 votes
Jessica’s Attic — $17.55, 1,755 votes
Klinker’s Lumber and Builders’ Supplies — $4.75, 475 votes
Lloyd’s Pizzeria- .72 cents, 72 votes
Modern Farmhouse — $19.66, 1,966 votes
Ohio Valley Bank – Waverly — $25.34, 2,534 votes
O’Reilly Auto Parts — $51.85, 5,185 votes
Pike County Auditor – Kayla Slusher — $13.37, 1,337 votes
Pike Water Inc. — $39.99, 3,999 votes
P.S. I Love Dance Artistic Dance Academy — $30.00, 3,000 votes
Rural King — $124.12, 12,412 votes
Shabby Chic Beautique — $27.00, 2,700 votes
Shirley’s Beauty Shop — $9.79, 979 votes
Sport-N-Shoes — $22.69, 2,269 votes
SWCD – Pike Soil and Water Conservation District — $39.74, 3,974 votes
Vallery Ford — $10.33, 1,033 votes
Wilber Price Farm Solutions — $1.95, 195 votes
Waverly YMCA — $68.26, 6,826 votes
“We have been anxious to find out who the winners would be of this first-year event. ‘Wreaths for all Seasons’ contest was started to serve two purposes, raise extra money for our Scholarship and Youth Fund, and to involve the community in a Farm Bureau event,” Steve Brunner, Pike County Farm Bureau president said. “The Board decided to have only 30 businesses participate the first year so we can evaluate and grow for next year.”
“I was amazed at how creative each business got decorating their wreaths,” Brunner said. “Because of this event, we will be able to offer another scholarship to our Pike County students and two scholarships will be given this year. The total amount collected from the jars was $1,040.26 for the event.”
“The Pike County Farm Bureau would like to thank ALL the businesses and the community for taking part in this event, from decorating the wreaths, to voting for your favorite. This definitely shows the support of the community,” Brunner added.
Kim Harless, senior organization director for the Farm Bureau added, “A special thank you to the board members that sold the wreaths and assisted in delivering the live wreaths and picking up jars. It was a true team effort.”
