All-A Honor Roll
Ninth Grade: Rylee Coy, Alicia Dray, Kenzington Ferneau, Gracie Gedeon, Emma Henderson, Kimberly Keller, Matthew Kitts, Shelby Martin, Ariah McWhorter, Alyssa Potts, Jordyn Rittenhouse, Gracie Satterfield
Tenth Grade: Devin Bennett, Garrett Branscomb, Mackenzie Mowrey, Trey Satterfield, Morgan Whitley, Noah Whitt
Eleventh Grade: Paige Davis, Ian Jones
Twelfth Grade: Corey Elliott, Maveric Ferneau, Broc Jordan, Chloe Legg, Shalyn Markins, Jadah Pearson, Shelden Richardson
Honor Roll
Ninth Grade: Andrew Beekman, Bernice Corey, Selena Elliott, Dakota Harris, Lexie Hawk, Layton (Colt) Henderson, Dakota Hughes, Sarah Jackson, Darian Jamison, Dustin Lykins, Jessica Lyons, Madison Mosley, Halie Mustard, Helenna Paul, Robert Peters, Brandon Purdin, Dalton Risner, Isaac Satterfield, Kally Sexton, Faith Slone, Austin Spurgeon, Nathan Stapleton, Megan Tackett, Mahaley Thompson, Zavier Tilley, Kaitlyn Watson, Scott Woodfill, Sawyer Woods, Trista Young
Tenth Grade: Kaitlynn Barnett, Sakayla Beckett, Chloe Beekman, Niaya Bennett, Reed Brewster, Jesse Caudill, Suchanat Chadthammaruk, Madison Clay, Matthew Cottrill, Serena Cross, Braiden Dees, Bailey Elliott, Arian Ford, Abbi Grooms, Taylor Grooms, Wyatt Grooms, Kiela Gullett, Ariel Heffner, Merissa Hughes, Lucas Humphrey, Abigale Knisley, Alyssa Marhoover, Joanna McDaniel, Tate Music, Darren Mustard, Jillian Ramsay, Mazi Robinette, Kacie Schuyler, Dylon Shelpman, Jordan Stapleton, Benjamin Tackett, Nicholas Tackett, Hayleigh Thompson, Jesse Wafford, Brookelynn (Brooke) Walker, Ethan Ward, Emily Wilburn
Eleventh Grade: Keri (Nichole) Bentley, Dameon (D.J.) Blair, Randy Bumgardner, Dakota Carter, Michael Dreher, Lacey Durst, Trustan Francis, Nathan Hawk, Chayton Hughes, Brooklyn Leedy, Jazmin McJunkin, Madison Murray, Brian Mustard, Brooklyn Tackett, Jordan Theobald, Caleb Thomas, Dustin Williams
Twelfth Grade: Hanah Barnhart, Katrina Donahue, Chayn Ford, Terrell Francis, Coleman Gibson, Erika Gray, Taylor Horner, Emma Lee, Abigail Preston, Candace Ramey, Logan Smithson, Kelsie Wilburn
