Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) takes great pride in promoting science education in our community. This year FBP is honored to recognize three Pike County students who placed in the top 10 in the world in the 2020 Fluor Engineering Challenge.
“It is so encouraging to see local students not only taking an interest in science, but performing among the best in the world,” said J.D. Dowell, Site Project Director. “Our local schools are made up of excellent teachers who are inspiring students to take on challenges, and these students are a wonderful representation of what our students can achieve when given the opportunity.”
Pike County Career and Technology Center’s team of Spencer Fraley, Michael Goodman, and Tanner Smallwood finished in 10th place in the 15 to 18 age bracket. All three recently graduated from the Engineering Technology program.
This year’s engineering challenge asked students in elementary through high school to complete the Cricket Wicket Knockdown. The teams had to use common everyday household items and their engineering skills to see how many times they could knock a ball down a wicket in three minutes. Nearly 1,750 students from eight countries accepted the challenge.
“This is a true testament to the hard work of these students as they continue in their pursuit of engineering expertise,” said Jamie Steffy, Engineering Technology teacher. “We congratulate them and look forward to seeing what other achievements lie in their future.”
