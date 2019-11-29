Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce the November Volunteer of the Month, Emily Dunlap. Emily is a volunteer Member Service Representative at her Eagles Student-Run Credit Union at Eastern Elementary School.
“I thought that I would make new friends and have fun! This is an awesome thing to do. I make other people happy and they learn about how to save money,” stated Emily when asked why she wanted to work at her student-run credit union.
“Students are able to learn the importance of saving money and the value of it! They learn how to count change, and the importance of saving money on a regular basis. We make announcements within the school and promote the program online to help encourage participation amongst our student body,” stated Eastern Elementary School Principal Matthew Hines.
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education Andy Eisnaugle at 800.652.2328 extension 1265. Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
