Goodwill of South Central Ohio is planning to open a childcare center later this year in Chillicothe to assist more parents in returning to the workforce.

“We began looking into starting a childcare center after some of our employees who recently had a baby shared how difficult it is to find childcare so they could return to work. Even when childcare is available, it’s also often unaffordable,” Goodwill CEO Marvin Jones said. “Our goal with opening a childcare center is to address both of these barriers to employment.”


