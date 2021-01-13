Goodwill of South Central Ohio’s workforce development program has once again earned a three-year accreditation.
The designation was awarded by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) which is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.
and earned CARF accreditation since 1999.
Goodwill’s workforce program has consistently sought
“Seeking CARF accreditation is our way to show our communities and the people we serve that we’re committed to providing quality workforce development services,” said CEO Marvin Jones. “This process also provides us with feedback from an independent organization on areas we can improve our program operations.”
Typically, CARF conducts a multi-day in-person site visit, but this year it was done remotely over two days in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CARF assessors reviewed a multitude of policies, procedures, and records and interviewed key administrators, workforce staff, a board member, workforce clients, and employers who have partnered with our workforce program.
“The accreditation process is intense, but it is gratifying to have someone outside of Goodwill take such a close look at what we do and recognize the great work I see my team doing every single day to help individuals with disabilities obtain employment,” said Goodwill Missions Coordinator Cana Horner, who noted her team placed 49 individuals in private employment in 2020 despite the pandemic. The division is currently working with 180 others across our eight-county region (Fayette, Pickaway, Ross, Hocking, Pike, Athens, Vinton, and Jackson counties).
The workforce development team provides a variety of services including: work-site skills assessment; resume writing; interview prep; job exploration; job search and placement; job coaching; transportation assessment; and benefits analysis. Services are provided in coordination with county developmental disability boards, the Ohio Department of Disabilities, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.
Donations and purchases made at our stores help to support workforce development and other services for those with disabilities.
