ATHENS — More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: China, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mexico.
The following graduates hail from Pike County:
Natasha Arnett from Piketon graduated with a BSW Social Work from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Amy Castro from Waverly graduated with a BS Psychology from Ohio University's College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Lauren Gump from Waverly graduated with a AA Associate in Arts - Arts and Humanities Emphasis from Ohio University's University College in spring 2022.
Ben Howard III from Lucasville graduated with a BSN Nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Shania Jenkins from Waverly graduated with a MED Reading Education from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Billie Jennice from Lucasville graduated with a BSN Nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Leanna Montgomery from Waverly graduated with a AAB Office Administration Technology from Ohio University's University College in spring 2022.
Jerrod Newton from Waverly graduated with a MS Electrical Engineering from Ohio University's Russ College of Engineering and Technology in spring 2022.
Melea Osborne from Waverly graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Bryce Pearson from Piketon graduated with a BTAS Technical and Applied Studies from Ohio University's University College in spring 2022.
David Penrod Jr. from Waverly graduated with a BCJ Criminal Justice from Ohio University's University College in spring 2022.
Kennedy Ramsey from Waverly graduated with a BSED Early Childhood from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Lesley Scaggs from Waverly graduated with a BSW Social Work from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Kelsey Shepherd from Piketon graduated with a MSW Social Work from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Jessie Silcott from Waverly graduated with a BSCSD Communication Sciences and Disorders from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Jessie White from Beaver graduated with a MSW Social Work from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Jennifer Young from Beaver graduated with a MED School Counseling from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
