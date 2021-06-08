COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Ohio Rural Development Acting State Director Beth Huhn kicked off National Homeownership Month, as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight USDA’s efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans.
“Rural Development’s investments in housing help rural communities build back better and stronger than ever before,” said Huhn. “USDA is committed to using our resources to help support healthy, resilient and more equitable communities through homeownership.”
Since 1949, USDA has helped 4.7 million families and individuals across the nation buy homes in rural areas. Last year, Ohio USDA Rural Development supported rural homeownership through the following programs and investments:
The Single Family Housing Direct Home Loan Program provides loans directly to families and individuals so they can buy or build homes in rural America. USDA invested almost $21 million in this program to help 170 families and individuals purchase a home.
Through its Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, USDA has partnered with numerous private lending institutions, backing almost $636 million in loans to help nearly 4,900 families and individuals buy homes in rural areas.
The Home Repair Loan and Grant Program provides loans and grants to help families and individuals repair and modernize homes, making them safer, healthier places to live. USDA invested $1.1 million to help 220 families improve the quality of their homes.
The Mutual Self-Help Housing Grant Program provides grants to qualified organizations to help them carry out local self-help housing construction projects. Through this program, USDA has worked with Community Action Commission of Fayette County to provide a unique opportunity for five families and individuals to lower the overall purchase price of a new home by investing “sweat equity” into its construction.
To learn more about USDA homeownership programs, please visit the Single Family Housing program webpage or call our office at 614-255-2400.
