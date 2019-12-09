PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Newton Township
0.562 acres: VSM Land Development Company, LLC to Larry J. Smith and Patricia Blanton. Survivorship Deed. September 13, 2019.
5.130 acres, also 5.753 acres: Drew Alan Day and Brandi Danielle Day to Robert Gordon Nance and Doris June Nance. Survivorship Deed. September 25, 2019.
1 acre: Mark Day and Julia Day to Mark Day and Julia Day. Survivorship Deed. September 30, 2019.
61 ½ acres: Jana Deanna Havens, Jana Dena Havens, Kimberly L Havens, Kimberly Havens, Ruth Ann Ross, Lorrie McGinnis, Lorrie Mae McGinnis, Edward Ross, and Michael McGinnis to Leroy Havens. Quitclaim Deed. October 4, 2019.
61 ½ acres: Jana Dena Havens, Kimberly L Havens, Kimberly Havens, Ruth Ann Ross, Lorrie McGinnis, Lorrie Mae McGinnis, Edward Ross, Michael McGinnis, Charlotte Snively Martin, James Martin, Martha Snively, Martha Gulel Pistiga, James Snively, Martha Lourdes Snively, and Tracy Snively to Leroy Havens. Quitclaim Deed. October 4, 2019.
27.553 acres: Justin P. Brewster and Kayla D. Brewster to Darren Williams and Anne C. Williams. Warranty Deed. October 9, 2019.
Pebble Township
2.634 acres: Gary B. Thompson and Jewell A. Thompson to Teddy A. Runyon and Lori K. Runyon. Survivorship Deed. September 16, 2019.
12,000 sq. ft.: Darren L. Allen and Vickie G. Allen to Brandy Heffner and Savahanna Heffner. Survivorship Deed. September 19, 2019.
1.921 acres: Thelma King to Forest Lawson and Violet L. Lawson. Survivorship Deed. September 23, 2019.
3.5450 acres: Charles W. Meyers and Jacquelyn K. Meyers to Jodi R. Tackett and Jill R. Leeth. Warranty Deed. September 30, 2019.
10.169, also 60 ft. wide easement: Jerrod S. Roosa and Tammy L. Roosa to Daniel Cyrus. Warranty Deed. October 2, 2019.
12.248 acres, also 2.263 acres & 5 acres: Sherry A. Collins to Terry L. Miller and Donyel Miller. Warranty Deed. October 3, 2019.
2.2196 acres: Ohio Recreational Properties, Inc. to Ines Stepp and Preston Sandlin. Survivorship Deed. October 7, 2019.
Pebble Township & Ross County
29.72 acres, also 38.19 acres, also Ross County: Sarah Wing, Sarah K. Wing, Robin Wing, Robin O. Wing, Karen S. Wing, Jackie Wilson, and Jack W. Wilson to Larry E Knisley and Janette Knisley. Survivorship Deed. September 19, 2019.
Pee Pee Township
0.522 acres: Marvin R. Fielder, Jr. and Kathy C. Fielder to Jason Vanhoose and Ashley Vanhoose. Warranty Deed. September 18, 2019.
Lot 75 Waverly Gables Addition: Roger Dickey Crabtree to Tana L. Crabtree. Certificate of Transfer. September 20, 2019.
Lot 246 Waverly Estates 1-B: Matthew Johnson and Ashley Johnson to Cody W. Penn. Warranty Deed. October 03, 2019.
Lake White Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 Huntington Hillside Subdivision Part 1: Vernon G. Lambert, Gerri Lambert, and Gerri Robertson to Dennis J. Sayre, Jr. and Monique R. Sayre. Warranty Deed. October 3, 2019.
0.9257 acres: Chelsey Kelley and Mary M. Kelley to Robert S. Cox and Nancy S. Cox. Warranty Deed. October 07, 2019.
Pee Pee Township & Pebble Township
1.405 acres, also Pebble Twp. 1.559 acres: Anna J. Rice to Melissa Dawn Daniels. Warranty Deed. October 02, 2019.
Perry Township
2.863 acres: Ryan Evans and Abigail Evans to Ryan Evans and Abigail Evans. Warranty Deed. September 12, 2019.
Perry Twp. tracts: Charles Steven Chrisman, Helen Chrisman, and Steven C Chrisman to Charles Steven Chrisman Trustee, Hellen Chrisman Trustee, and Charles Steven Chrisman & Helen Chrisman Trustees. Warranty Deed. September 30, 2019.
Perry Twp. tracts: Elizabeth D. McGhee to David A. McGhee and Deborah L. McGhee. Survivorship Deed. October 04, 2019.
Perry Township & Ross County
0.5155 acres, also Ross County: Norman Lee Jenkins and Melissa Jenkins to Buryl Franklin Jenkins. Warranty Deed. September 19, 2019.
Seal Township
Lots 107, 108, 109, 110, 111 Patterson Heights: Marian Howard and Marion Howard to Karen J. Grooms. Warranty Deed. September 11, 2019.
4.11 acres: Richard Southworth and Kathy Southworth to Ed Robbins and Carol Robbins. Warranty Deed. September 24, 2019.
0.199 acres, also 1.804 acres, 0.64 acres: Restud Restorations, LLC and Restud Restoration, LLC to Steven D. Withrow and Chelsy A. Withrow. Survivorship Deed. October 08, 2019.
Seal Township & Village of Piketon
1.148 acres, also Village of Piketon 75.27 acres: Chalmer Francis, Lavera Francis, Kevin Jay Francis and Sherry Francis to Timothy D. Francis and Cheryl M. Francis. Survivorship Deed. September 13, 2019.
