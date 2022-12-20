GAHANNA, Ohio, December 20, 2022 — AEP Ohio meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for severe winter weather across our service territory later this week with the possibility of extremely low temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph. Long duration, widespread strong wind gusts could cause power outages. AEP Ohio crews are at the ready, preparing equipment and supplies — and are encouraging customers to be prepared for the possibility of outages, too. Crews will work to restore any power outages as quickly and safely as possible — however, road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay some restoration efforts.

“We know our customers depend on us to keep the power on — especially during the extreme cold and at a time when many are celebrating the holidays,” said Marc Reitter, president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio. “Our teams stand ready and are prepared to restore power should outages occur. We’ll continue to keep our customers updated on what to expect and are encouraging everyone to be as prepared as possible.”


