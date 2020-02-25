Shawnee State University was recently designated as one of the nation’s top Military Friendly Schools of 2020-2021 by Military Friendly.
SSU earned the Silver Award, scoring in the top 20% of the top schools, in the small, public school category.
Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
More than 1,000 institutions participated in the 2020-2021 survey, and only 625 schools earned the Military Friendly School designation. The full list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online at www.militaryfriendly.com
“I would like to thank the campus community for their support. This recognition reinforces our dedication to servicing our veterans and their family members at Shawnee State University,” Eric Ramaekers said, Coordinator of Military and Veterans Services Office.
To learn more about SSU’s Office of Military and Veteran Services, contact Ramaekers at eramaekers@shawnee.edu or call 740.351.4441.
