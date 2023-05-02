Pike Lake State Park Naturalist Matt Minter will be leading his annual “Spring Wildflower Trilogy” of hikes on Saturday, May 6. Minter has led the wildflower hike at Pike Lake State Park since 1977.
Once again, Minter will lead a series of three hikes. While on the hikes, visitors will also hear stories of local folklore — some Native American and some based on local events since the time of the white settlers in the 1790s and Civil War era.
The first hike is set for 10 a.m. at Lake White State Park. Participants should meet at the Lake White Boater Education Building.
The second hike will start at 2 p.m. at Pike Lake State Park, located in the hills of the Appalachian Plateau. Participants should meet at the nature center.
The third hike will begin at 4 p.m. at Miller Nature Preserve on Barrett Mill Road off state Route 41 in Cynthiana (near Cave Road). Participants should meet at the Miller parking lot. The hike winds through level to moderate terrain along Rocky Fork Creek amongst Dolomite cliffs and boulders and features a different assemblage of wildflowers. This area once was under glacial ice, unlike Pike Lake. Another notable landmark at Miller is a large Natural Bridge located on the trail.
Minter says he has noticed a change in the times of the appearance of different wildflower species since he began leading the hikes in 1977. The flowers are blooming two to three weeks earlier since he began the series, most likely due to global warming.
This year the flowers have bloomed early, but have held on longer due to the cooler temperatures. According to Minter, an interesting thing is that early species and later blooming species are out at the same time this year.
Depending upon weather conditions, all activities are subject to change. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information, contact Pike Lake State Park by calling (740) 493-2212.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.