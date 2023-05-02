Pike Lake State Park Naturalist Matt Minter will be leading his annual “Spring Wildflower Trilogy” of hikes on Saturday, May 6. Minter has led the wildflower hike at Pike Lake State Park since 1977.

Once again, Minter will lead a series of three hikes. While on the hikes, visitors will also hear stories of local folklore — some Native American and some based on local events since the time of the white settlers in the 1790s and Civil War era.


