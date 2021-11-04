CHILLICOTHE- The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project. The median is closed. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Estimated completion: Spring 2022
Beaver Pike Bridge Replacement - Beaver Pike will be closed starting Aug. 23 for a bridge replacement between the intersection with Buck Hollow Rd and Vulgamore Dr. The assigned detour is to head West on Beaver Pike to S.R. 335, West on S.R. 32 to Red Hollow Road. Due to material delays, Beaver Pike will remain closed until mid-November. Estimated Completion: Fall 2021
Watson Road Slide Repair – Watson Road will be reduced to one lane between Mutton Run Road and the Ross County line starting July 27. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated Completion: Fall 2021
U.S. 23 and Market Street Signal Upgrade – Principal construction on this project has been completed. U.S. 23 may experience intermittent lane restrictions for remaining work. Most work will be performed from the road shoulder. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
S.R. 335 Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic. All remaining work will be completed off of the roadway or using temporary lane closures maintained with flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
Germany Road Slide Repair – Project to repair an existing slide on Germany Road between Dutch Run Road and Millstone Road. The road will be closed for the duration of construction. Work is scheduled to begin May 17. Traffic will be detoured via Adams Road, Red Hollow Road, and Coal Dock Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
S.R. 32 Resurfacing – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work includes permanent pavement striping. S.R. 32 between Goff Road and S.R. 124 may experience temporary lane closures in each direction for this remaining work, with at least one lane in each direction maintained at all times. Estimated completion: Fall 2021
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
