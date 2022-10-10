Pictured from Left: Piketon FFA Advisor Kristen Campbell, Kyla Penn, Ohio Representative Shane Wilkin, Zayne Satterfield and Owen Sheetz. The Piketon High School FFA attended the Ohio FFA Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference.
On September 28, 2022, the Piketon High School FFA attended the Ohio FFA Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference.
The members included Zayne Satterfield, Kyla Penn and Owen Sheetz as well as FFA advisor Kristen Campbell. FFA members from all over Ohio (around 220 students) met at the Ohio Statehouse where they participated in a mock setting as Ohio Legislative members and Lobbyists for the Ohio Farm Bureau.
The Piketon FFA chapter was chosen to be lobbyists to represent House Bill 2, which would give farmers the choice to use solar panels on their farms/farmland and not be forced to do so.
Piketon lobbied very well and in the end out of the proposed 12 House Bills they were able to get HB 2 on the floor and gained the most support from additional District legislative representatives. In addition after the mock session, the FFA members were able to sit down and eat lunch at with our District’s State Senator Bob Peterson and State Representative Shane Wilkin. Both Senator Peterson and Representative Wilkin were very hospitable and very interested in listening to our students. This was a wonderful learning experience for our Piketon FFA members.
In addition, later that evening the Piketon FFA assisted the Pike County Farm Bureau and Soil and Water Conservation District in serving food at their annual meeting at the Jordan Family Farm. Members served lemonade, tea and water as well as assisted in serving the meals.
The Piketon FFA would like to thank the Farm Bureau and Soil and Water for inviting us to the meeting. It was a very fun time for all in attendance.
