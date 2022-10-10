Piketon FFA

Pictured from Left: Piketon FFA Advisor Kristen Campbell, Kyla Penn, Ohio Representative Shane Wilkin, Zayne Satterfield and Owen Sheetz. The Piketon High School FFA attended the Ohio FFA Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference.

 Photo submitted by Kristen Campbell

On September 28, 2022, the Piketon High School FFA attended the Ohio FFA Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference.

The members included Zayne Satterfield, Kyla Penn and Owen Sheetz as well as FFA advisor Kristen Campbell. FFA members from all over Ohio (around 220 students) met at the Ohio Statehouse where they participated in a mock setting as Ohio Legislative members and Lobbyists for the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments