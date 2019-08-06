PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
May 20, 2019
Tawnya Hutton - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Jason Bartley - Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismiss in court. Controlled substance. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Derian Beekman - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Brooke Hannah - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
May 20, 2019
Jason A. Trent - Non. compliance license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Shirley McIntosh Bolen - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Sarah Blankenship. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs. 14 jail days.
Lauren M. Mason - Child restraint. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ashley D. Penwell - Telephone harassment. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Taylor Merritt. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jonathon W. Bradley - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Tracy Blanton - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 in court costs.
Tiffany N. Gorman - Receiving stolen property, possession of drug instruments and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Tiffany N. Gorman - Theft. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Marathon (Shyville) in the amount of $10.00. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, she shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall stay away from the Marathon Gas Station, 833 Beaver Creek Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs. 22 jail days.
Anthony Galyon - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
Melissa J. Spaulding - Driving under suspension (fail/reinstate). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant's license is valid. No cost to defendant.
Alisha A. Smallwood - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
May 22, 2019
Jeremy W. Farleigh - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act and fictitious plates. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. $150 fine. $200 in court costs.
Shyanne E. Leeth - Receiving stolen property. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation office. $100 in court costs. 10 jail days.
Shyanne E. Leeth - Possession of drug instruments and possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Winston D. Cox Jr. - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ceasarae Poling - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $300 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Chrystal G. Morgan - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Matthew P. East - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Matthew P. East - Possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Katherine J. McCoy - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Kyle L. Ward - Receiving stolen property (2X), possession of drug instruments and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle L. Ward - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Marathon (Shyville) in the amount of $10.00. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0319. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs. 21 jail days.
Kyle L. Ward - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0319. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Terra Mullett and Melissa Pratt. $100 in court costs. 21 jail days.
Jamie R. Guysinger - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $80 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from April 2, 2019 through April 1, 2022.
Jamie R. Guysinger - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Justin P. Roar - Break/enter. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
May 28, 2019
Hunter Knisley - Fail to control motor vehicle. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
May 29, 2019
Cathy A. Browning - Possession of drug instruments, criminal damages and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Cathy A. Browning - Possession of methamphetamine and escape. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $200 in court costs.
Shania L. Jenkins - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Tracy D. Snively - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Six months standard probation. To terminate upon payment of fines and court costs.
Tracy D. Snively - Fictitious registration and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Shannon D. Wireman - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling. Defendant shall undergo mental counseling. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling and anger management counseling.
Deana S. Jennings - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Deana S. Jennings - Assault. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ian C. Jennings - Domestic violence and aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ian C. Jennings - Assault. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Timothy Jennings - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Timothy Jennings - Assault. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Heath J. Mustard - 12 point suspension and license forfeit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is valid. No cost to defendant.
James E. Sevens - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
James E. Sevens - OVI/Breath (low) and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
May 30, 2019
Shania L. Jenkins - Marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Norma J. James - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Union Township
1.125 acres: Lu Ann Nance to Suzanne D. Nichols, Roger D. Nichols and Kevin D. Nichols. Warranty Deed. May 29, 2019.
Tracts: Ralph McFann and Deanna McFann to Millwood Inc. Warranty Deed. June 20, 2019.
Village of Piketon
Lot 109 Rittenour Addition: Rachel Boedicker to Brian M. Jones and Heather N. Romine. Warranty Deed. May 30, 2019.
Lot 45: Michael Taylor to Angela R. Conaway. Warranty Deed. May 30, 2019.
12,500 sq. ft.: Jacqueline S. McJunkin to Rachael Boedickier. Warranty Deed. May 31, 2019.
Lot 172: Michael Burkitt and Lori Burkitt to TLW Farms LLC. Warranty Deed. June 4, 2019.
Lot #18 Beekman Place Subdivision: Justin W. Smith and Melissa S. Smith to Minmor Drive Properties LLC. Quit Claim Deed. June 12, 2019.
Lots 93-A, 94-A, 95-A Skyline Addition: Jerry Lee Bowman Sr. and Jerry L. Bowman Sr. to Lonnie L. Clemmons and Sherry A. Clemmons. Survivorship Deed. June 14, 2019.
Newton Township
Lot 6 Waldren Hills Subdivision: Stephen Stapleton to Shirley Bair. Warranty Deed. May 30, 2019.
2.9028 acres, also 5.4466 acres and 4.0006 acres: Michael F. Thompson and Tara E. Thompson to Heather Penwell and Kelley Penwell. Warranty Deed. May 30, 2019.
0.611 acres: Eric Barker Trustee, Lana C. Cooper Trustee, and Barker Family Trust to Eric Barker Trustee. Warranty Deed. May 31, 2019.
37.824 acres: Arthur E. Robbins and Kayla Robbins to Joshua L. West and Courtney Shaw. Survivorship Deed. June 7, 2019.
13.2452 acres: Robin A. Wright-Hopkins and Rex A. Wright to Ammon W. Mitchell and Natalie M. Mitchell. Survivorship Deed. June 19, 2019.
135.678 acres: Jerrod Gragg and Jerrod S. Gragg to James H. Confer Jr. Warranty Deed. June 24, 2019.
2.003 acres: Wanda Smith, Wanda L. Smith and Wanda R. Smith to Allen Rebman and Sarah Rebman. Survivorship Deed. June 26, 2019.
Pee Pee Township
15,375.1 sq ft: Charles A. Federici and Julie Federici to Jeffrey A. Koehler. Warranty Deed. May 30, 2019.
Lots 5 & 6 George B. Nye Plat B-5: Michael A. Howard and Michael Howard to Pam Johnson. Warranty Deed. June 3, 2019.
6.17 acres: Shelby J. Gibson to Jeremy L. Salley. Warranty Deed. June 11, 2019.
98.2406 acres: Timothy L. Brown Sr. and Dorothy A. Brown to Timothy L. Brown Sr. and Dorothy A. Brown. Survivorship Deed. June 12, 2019.
Tract: Linda D. Dailey, Linda D. Deacon and Bruce Dailey to David Young. Warranty Deed. June 17, 2019.
6.302 acres: Nathan Ewing to Kyle A. Bowles. Warranty Deed. June 19, 2019.
Lots 25 & 26 Waverly Gables: Bradley Burns and Patricia Burns to William M. DeVelin and Toni W. DeVelin. Warranty Deed. June 20, 2019.
4.514 acres: Larry A. Jett and Debra K. Jett to Carrie Ann Ford. Warranty Deed. June 21, 2019.
1.23 acres: Howard Companies LLC to Jennifer L. Hughes. Warranty Deed. June 25, 2019.
1,023 sq. ft., also 8,977 sq. ft.: Wanda Justice, Wanda Tomblin and Willis Tomblin to Ashley Thacker, Wanda Justice and Wanda Tomblin. Survivorship Deed. June 25, 2019.
Mifflin Township
Lot 9, 10, 11: Jerrod Roosa and Tammy Roosa to Robert A. Rooker. Warranty Deed. May 30, 2019.
Benton Township
1.600 acres, also 60 ft wide easement: Steven E. Walls and Stephen E. Walls to Hanna Brooke Brown. Warranty Deed. June 3, 2019.
0.748 acres: Darrell Lee Nichols Sr. and Darrell L. Nichols Sr. to Darrell Nichols Jr., Adam Nichols, Ledawna Day and Benjamin Nichols. Certificate of Transfer. June 6, 2019.
7.9913 acres: Eric Alan Mills, Eric Allen Mills and Jennifer J. Mills to Eric Alan Mills, Jennifer Mills and Susan Martin. Warranty Deed. June 7, 2019.
12.074 acres: Isis Fukai to John Andrew Craig and Kukai Isis. Survivorship Deed. June 24, 2019.
Seal Township
6 acres, Grantors Reserve Life Estate: Delbert Rigsby and Violet Rigsby to Stacie L. Rigsby. Warranty Deed. June 3, 2019.
3 tracts, Grantors Reserve Life Estate: Delbert Rigsby and Violet Rigsby to Tajianna H. Mead. Warranty. June 3, 2019.
Tracts: Rick Mustard and Gail Mustard to Charles Anderson. Warranty Deed. June 5, 2019.
2.5 acres: Adam Bryant and Jessica N. Bryant to Jacob Shlueter and Jamie Schlueter. Warranty Deed. June 11, 2019.
5 tracts: Johnny Belinda Salisbury, Diana L. Slone, Virgil Moore, Dial Edward Salisbury and Eric L. Slone to Robert L. Dillow and Dorothy F. Dillow. Warranty Deed. June 13, 2019.
6.780 acres: Mack M. Earnhardt and Jean H. Earnhart to Robert M. Deering. Warranty Deed. June 19, 2019.
1/2 acre: Billy Dee Fuller, Billy Fuller and Bill Fuller to Betty Fuller. Certificate of Transfer. June 21, 2019.
1.874 acres: Steven E. Acord and Marsella M. Acord to Amanda Dawn Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 24, 2019.
3.53 acres: Martha A. Campbell to Everett R. Crabtree and Shaunna R. Crabtree. Warranty Deed. June 26, 2019.
Pebble & Sunfish Townships
Tracts: Thomas E. Reed Sr., Thomas E. Reed and Bonnie J. Reed to Ronald W. Campbell. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019.
Marion Township
40 acres, 12 acres & 8.648 acres: Joshua Piatt to Shem Swarey and Ruth Swary. Survivorship Deed. June 7, 2019.
5.029 acres, also 5.011 acres, also 2 50 ft wide easements: Rachel Keaton to Holly L. Doll. Warranty Deed. June 7, 2019.
2.006 acres: Derek Wiseman and Myriah Wiseman to Jessica Kiefer. Warranty Deed. June 12, 2019.
1.055 acres: James M. Adrian and Karen Adrian to Ellen H. Johnson. Warranty Deed. June 14, 2019.
4 acres: Annette C. Veach to Jamie S. Veach. Warranty Deed. June 20, 2019.
0.6284 acres, also 0.2730 acres: Brian Wheeler and Jessica Wheeler to Billy Bowles and Melissa Bowles. Quit Claim Deed. June 24, 2019.
Beaver Township
2.274 acres: Jason Stinson, Jason E. Stinson and Cathy Stinson to Alicia Kafthefer and Timothy J. Krafthefer. Warranty Deed. June 7, 2019.
0.508 acres: Robert E. Anderson Jr. and Elizabeth D. Anderson to Patrick Blankenship. Warranty Deed. June 14, 2019.
5.046 acres: Johnnie E. Baisden and Della A. Baisden to Ariel Lynn Brewer. Warranty Deed. June 20, 2019.
Camp Creek & Sunfish Townships
4 tracts: Sherry A. Clemmons and Lonnie L. Clemmons to Shane D. Murray and Jennifer L. Buckler. Survivorship Deed. June 10, 2019.
Scioto Township
23.47 acres: Gerald W. Neal Jr., Rodney D. Neal and Mark W. Neal to Adam S. Pettit and Emily H. Salyers. Survivorship Deed. June 10, 2019.
Pebble & Newton Townships
4.974 acres: Micky R. Whitt and Bethany C. Whitt to Life Change Church Pike County. Warranty Deed. June 25, 2019.
