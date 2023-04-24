The Pike County Commissioners met with Pike County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Tim Dickerson to pound out a resolution on radios for the county engineer’s office.
Dickerson said since the last time he met with the panel he had contacted Kenwood (a radio supplier) to get an update on the quote.
Dickerson distributed quote sheets to the commissioners that had costs for mobile radios, which according to Dickerson are the units that would go in the trucks. Dickerson said there has been a 14 percent increase since August and the price for 40 radios came in at $101,435.60.
The information given also had costs for portable (handheld) units. There were two different portable models available. One model carried a price tag of $10,860.48 for six radios, and the other model came at $17.044.48 for six radios. Dickerson did say the more expensive model was a dual band and had a “little-heartier” case.
“As far as funding, from my side of it, this is certainly a project, if you want it done this year the commissioners would have to fund it,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson said in 2024 the commissioners could try to get money for this project, but all current for the Department of Energy (DOE) money for 2023 is already tied up in projects.
Commissioner Tony Montgomery asked if there was any way the county could be sure that the DOE would fund this project in 2024.
“This is the best I can do. We met with the DOE representative and we laid out three phases,” Dickerson said. “Those phases were understood by DOE as good projects. They funded Phase 1, so I cannot imagine them not funding Phase 2 and Phase 3.”
“I don’t have a problem fronting the money,” Montgomery said. “If we’re getting free money here and we show we’re prudent with their (DOE) money, they’re a lot more likely to give more money.”
Dickerson said he did not see in the quote costs for lapel microphones, nor did he see costs for charging and storage docks.
“These are things that are going up that you’re going to want,” Dickerson said. “Especially if he (County Engineer Denny Salisbury) has employees that are not taking these devices home.”
Commissioner Jeff Chattin asked if the commissioners choose to front the money, how long would it be before we see the money coming back from DOE.
Dickerson said if the commissioners approved him to buy the radios, his next project would be everything written in the paperwork he gave commissioners. According to Dickerson, the DOE would have it in July and then there would be a procurement process to go through. No exact date is known when the funding would come through, but it is anticipated in early 2024.
Jeff Chattin made the motion to front the money, second by Commissioner Jerry Miller and the measure by a 3-0 vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.