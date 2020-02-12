SPC Cole Minshall
Former Waverly resident Cole Minshall is proudly serving our country after graduating Army BCT with honors from Fort Sill, OK.

SPC Minshall graduated from Waverly High School in 2015 and Ohio University Athens in 2019.

SPC Minshall is the son of Jeff (Dana) Minshall and Tracy (CJ) Hathaway.

