From the Tuesday, November 21, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...
GIDDYAP!
Mike Atkins (driving) and his brother, Ralph, from J.W. Atkins and Sons Triple Tree Farms near Stockdale, provided some fun learning for children at Stockdale Elementary School Wednesday. The brothers brought a team of Belgian horses from their farm to demonstrate how they use horses to farm.
The brothers began farming with registered horses in 1984 and now have eight horses. They have farmed all of their lives, as their father before them, with horses. They farm about 260 acres near Stockdale with their teams.
(Photo by Laura Tucker)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.