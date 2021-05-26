Archives - Giddyap

From the Tuesday, November 21, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...

GIDDYAP!

Mike Atkins (driving) and his brother, Ralph, from J.W. Atkins and Sons Triple Tree Farms near Stockdale, provided some fun learning for children at Stockdale Elementary School Wednesday. The brothers brought a team of Belgian horses from their farm to demonstrate how they use horses to farm. 

The brothers began farming with registered horses in 1984 and now have eight horses. They have farmed all of their lives, as their father before them, with horses. They farm about 260 acres near Stockdale with their teams. 

(Photo by Laura Tucker)

