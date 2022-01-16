WAVERLY— With inclement weather set to hit the region this weekend, the News Watchman sends this update to our readers regarding changed office hours for the coming week.

On Monday, our office will be closed as our staff will be working from home that day. As always, we can be reached at our respective emails as listed and voicemails can be left at our 740-947-2149 line.

For the remaining days next week, we will be monitoring the road conditions and paying close attention to the Pike County Sheriff’s office updates on any level of snow emergencies.

If roads are safe and passable, our office hours will return to normal as of Tuesday. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments