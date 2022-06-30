In a three-game stretch from June 15 to June 21, Waverly Post 142 U17 scored 39 runs. The Shockers used the offensive onslaught to win two games comfortably over Hillsboro Post 129 and South Webster, but lost a close one to Portsmouth Post 23 13-12 on June 15.
The Shockers scored 13 against Hillsboro despite only having seven hits, helped primarily by six errors and multiple players having two walks.
30
That's how many days until Ohio's special primary election, set for Tuesday, Aug. 2. This election will include state representatives and senators, where new districts have been drawn up by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
Pike County is included in Senate District 17 and House District 91 in the new maps, which have been deemed unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court on several occasions. Federal judges however overruled that decision.
Zero
Despite a tornado being confirmed in Pike County last month, the county will not be receiving any funding from the state or FEMA to assist home and land owners/renters with property damages.
According to the Pike County Emergency Management Agency, the size and number of people affected by the storm did not meet the threshold to activate the Ohio Revised Code provisions which would free up the federal money for home owners. Instead, Pike EMA recommends residents to contact their insurance company or community organizations for assistance.
