PIKETON, OH — In November, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) representatives met with the United Way of Ross County to donate $8,870 from their annual Employee Giving Campaign (EGC).
Every year, FBP employees host a fundraising campaign to support charitable agencies within the four-county area. During the campaign, employees had opportunities to decide which county to support with their donations.
FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett is a long-time southern Ohio resident and is pleased to be able to help his local community.
“We are pleased to be able to support organizations like the United Way of Ross County so they can distribute the resources where they are needed,” Wilkett said. “Our Employee Giving Campaign may have sported different names over the years, but it has been part of our existence for decades.”
Fundraisers held during the EGC this year included a murder mystery dinner theater, themed fundraiser baskets, a golf outing, and donations by payroll deduction.
United Way of Ross County President Darin Simms said they support agencies such as 211, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Carver Community Center, Child Protection Center, The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Frankfort Senior Citizens, Hope Clinic, Ross County Community Action, and the Ross County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“We are so appreciative of the generosity shown by Fluor-BWXT,” Simms said. “These donations make it possible for us to assist the residents in Ross County to address health needs, financial needs, and educational needs. Thank you for all you do.”
