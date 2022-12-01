united way

Fluor-BWXT’s James Miller, left, and Greg Wilkett (right) recently met with Darin Simms, (center) United Way of Ross County, to provide $8,870 in donations to help Ross County residents in need.

 Phooto submitted by Fluor-BWXT

PIKETON, OH — In November, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) representatives met with the United Way of Ross County to donate $8,870 from their annual Employee Giving Campaign (EGC).

Every year, FBP employees host a fundraising campaign to support charitable agencies within the four-county area. During the campaign, employees had opportunities to decide which county to support with their donations.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments