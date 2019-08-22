I am very excited about being the new principal at Waverly High School for the 2019-2020 school year. It is an honor to work in a great school community with such a rich history and great traditions.
Waverly High School serves about 500 students and has excellent academics, performing arts, and athletics for students to discover their unique talents and gifts.
The staff at Waverly High School is focused on helping students through their high school journey by being enthusiastic, positive, and consistent.
Our goal is to prepare students for the next steps along their chosen path so that they can be prepared for success upon graduation. We will continue to educate our students and represent ourselves the Waverly Way as we enter the new school year and beyond.
Fight on Waverly!
Mr. Joel Shepherd
Principal, Waverly High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.