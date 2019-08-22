Joel Shepherd
Buy Now

Joel Shepherd

 Submitted Photo

I am very excited about being the new principal at Waverly High School for the 2019-2020 school year. It is an honor to work in a great school community with such a rich history and great traditions.

Waverly High School serves about 500 students and has excellent academics, performing arts, and athletics for students to discover their unique talents and gifts.

The staff at Waverly High School is focused on helping students through their high school journey by being enthusiastic, positive, and consistent.

Our goal is to prepare students for the next steps along their chosen path so that they can be prepared for success upon graduation. We will continue to educate our students and represent ourselves the Waverly Way as we enter the new school year and beyond.

Fight on Waverly!

Mr. Joel Shepherd

Principal, Waverly High School 

Load comments