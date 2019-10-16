The winner of the Beaver Oktoberfest 2019 quilt made by the Dogwood Quilters is Christina Stinson of Beaver. In the quilt picture, she is at the far right and is pictured with Alice Ward, a representative of Dogwood Quilters, and Denny Adams. The winner of the table runner was Tim Smith of Waverly. The winning tickets were drawn by 2019 Grand Marshal Sherry Montgomery. 

