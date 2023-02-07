McDonald’s Big Mac — arguably the most famous piece of food from the world-renown fast-food chain — originally had a much different name. It was originally going to be called the Blue Ribbon Burger, however, the company wanted to have a naming contest within their employees. Secretary Esther Rose, who worked in the advertising department, eventually had the winning name, coming up with “Big Mac”.
2. Laugh and Get Rich Day
This holiday is celebrated every year on February 8. It is a day to laugh and to enjoy the many benefits that laughter brings. The biggest benefit of laughter is that it improves our health. Laughing can elevate our mood, lower stress and blood pressure, and strengthen the immune system. In this way, laughter makes us rich because health is wealth, after all! But laughter can also contribute to our financial gains by enriching our professional lives.
3. February 8 in History
In 1924, the gas chamber was used for the first time to execute a murderer.
In 1952, Elizabeth became Queen of England after her father, King George VI, died.
In 1971, South Vietnamese ground forces, backed by American air power, began Operation Lam Son 719, a 17,000 man incursion into Laos that ended three weeks later in a disaster.
In 1990, CBS television temporarily suspended Andy Rooney for his anti-gay and anti-black remarks in a magazine interview.
