1. Big Mac

McDonald’s Big Mac — arguably the most famous piece of food from the world-renown fast-food chain — originally had a much different name. It was originally going to be called the Blue Ribbon Burger, however, the company wanted to have a naming contest within their employees. Secretary Esther Rose, who worked in the advertising department, eventually had the winning name, coming up with “Big Mac”.


