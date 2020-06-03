PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 2, 2020
Tonya R. Maple - Inducing panic. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brandon L. Salter - Criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brandon L. Salter - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Stephanie Leeth. $100 in court costs.
Tilden R. Thompson - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Mr. Thompson shall complete V.A. Alcohol/Drug Program in Dayton, Ohio. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Tilden R. Thompson - Open container. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Zachary W. Penwell - Criminal mischief. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Keyia Roosa and Virginia Gose. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 78 Ryan Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and shall comply with the I-Sampson Program. $100 in court costs.
Alicia A. Krafthefer - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Madison Duggan, except as permitted by a domestic relations court order. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling and shall comply with safety plan/case plan, if any, of the Pike County Board of Children's Services. Defendant shall relinquish personal belongings of Madison Duggan to Lise Davis. $100 in court costs.
Alicia A. Krafthefer - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Adam D. Shaw - OVI/Under the influence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Adam D. Shaw - OVI/Breath high. OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defender is a first time offender within 10 years. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. Defendant must obtain O.V.I. plates and interlock system if driving privileges are granted. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 6 jail days.
