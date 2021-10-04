AnnMarie

AnnMarie is a young dog who loves to play. She does well with other dogs and lights up when children come around her. She is vaccinated, treated for parasites and will be spayed after adoption.

For more information on AnnMarie and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

