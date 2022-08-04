Hardin

Buford, better known as “Lucky”, was in his mid-sixties when he enrolled in our outpatient hospice services with liver cancer. Lucky was an avid outdoorsman and hunting enthusiast; and he especially enjoyed teaching young men to hunt. He maintained a small camper on the edge of Wayne National Forrest which served as his basecamp.

Lucky was an industrial pipefitter by trade and retired from the local steel mill. Lucky didn’t have extensive formal education but he possessed the heart of a student. He loved reading, studying and challenging others to think for themselves. Lucky was keenly observant and a free-thinker. He would not be put off by, nor satisfied with, other men’s interpretations. He wasn’t a “parrot sitting on his artificial perch just dutifully repeating what he had been taught to say,” (“Keys to the Deeper Life”, by A. W. Tozer).

