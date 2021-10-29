PIKETON- Through his lawn care business, Darrell Reno has tended to gardens and lawns throughout Pike County. Now, he wishes to tend to the Scioto Valley Local School District.
On Nov. 2, Reno will be among the five candidates- joined by incumbents Brian Fuller and Wayne Smith; fellow challengers Aaron Lapp and Brandon Moore- running for the SV Board of Education.
With three kids in the school district, his main push is to promote the educational services provided to the students.
"Education of our children must be priority number one," he said in a Friday interview. "This is accomplished by having the most qualified people in the right places and providing them with the tools they need to create the best learning environment possible."
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Reno began attending school board meetings in January 2020 to get a better sense for how the district operates. He has also met with Superintendent Wes Hairston and Treasurer Megan Williams on several occasions during that time.
Through these meetings, he was able to get a sense for what he believes future for the district should be.
Finding a solution to the Zahn's Corner Middle School situation, which closed its doors following contamination exposure in 2019, is a priority of his.
"Right now, we have students from what would normally be three schools going to two schools," said Reno, where one his children is currently a fifth grader being taught at Piketon High School.
Reno is also a proponent of drug intervention education and wants to see STEM to hold a larger part in the curriculum especially in grades kindergarten through the eighth grade.
The push for a science, technology, engineering, and math-based teachings comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is projecting a 10.5% increase in employment in STEM occupations over the next decade.
Many throughout southern Ohio can attest to the consequences of substance abuse disorder, resulting in overdoses, and this is why Reno believes students should be given more education on this topic.
"We (he and his wife, LaDawn) tell our children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, but that doesn't happen in every household," he said.
Above all, he wants to see the Streak community come together through increased participation at all school functions and an agenda based of fairness towards all families and individuals.
Reno is a 1990 Piketon High School graduate and attends Mt. Olive Community Church with his family where he teaches the pre-teens. He is an avid flower gardener, fisher, and enjoys hiking and dirt track racing.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.