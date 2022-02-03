PIKETON— The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting the next installment of the Leadership Development Training Series which began earlier this year, with this session being focused on “360-Degree Leadership.”
This training session is a 2-day class which will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Agency’s Main Location (941 Market St. in Piketon).
This training installment will consist of reviewing the principles of “360-Degree Leadership” by diving into the concept that leaders have enormous impact on all of the people that they work with above, beside, and below. This training class will explore how middle-management leaders can influence, motivate, and inspire those around them through the “360-Degree” process and how the benefits of applying these principles positively affect all members of the team.
This training class will be conducted by Adam Days, the Business Resource Network Assistant who has been instructing the Leadership Development Series trainings throughout the year. Adam has personal experience with utilizing the principles and practices outlined in the 360-Degree Leadership program throughout his career history in management and leadership with corporate retail businesses in the Ross County area.
“We’re very excited to be able to continue our Leadership Development Training Series for the businesses in our area,” stated Lisa Pfeifer, Director of the W&B Program. “This is an area that many of the businesses and organizations that we work with have been asking for, and we are honored to be able to share all of this new and impactful information with them. Our goal is to take these Leadership Trainings to the next level in 2022.”
The “360-Degree Leadership” is based on the best-selling book by John C. Maxwell. Mr. Maxwell is a bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 24 million books in 50 languages. Often called the country's Number One leadership authority, Maxwell was identified as the most popular leadership expert in the world by Inc. magazine in 2014. And he has fervent philosophy that “Everything rises and falls on leadership.”
Registration to attend the training class is required. The cost to attend the training is $50 per person to cover the costs of materials provided. Please contact Adam Days at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7367 or adays@pikecac.org to register today. Availability is on a first-come; first-served basis.
