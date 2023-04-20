The Pike County Commissioners met with the Newton Township Trustees and county engineer Denny Salisbury, Thursday morning during the commissioners’ meeting, to discuss a project on Wynn Road.
According to Salisbury, one or two years ago one side of Wynn Road slid into Sunfish Creek.
“The (Newton Township) trustees came to me to see what we could do,” Salisbury said. “We put together an emergency application to the (Ohio) Public Works Commission to approve $350,000 or something like that. We started doing soil boring and plans; the plans are done.”
Salisbury said when they performed the soil boring they found rock at 75 feet deep, much deeper than was expected. According to Salisbury, with rock that deep it would be difficult to construct what would normally be constructed for a slip with shallow rock, which included a drill shaft retaining wall.
“The design was converted to a sheet pile wall, with sheet pilings some 70 feet deep, with a dead man wall (that will act as anchor for the sheet pile wall) on the other side of the road,” Salisbury said. “So now we’re building two walls. One double the depth we anticipated, plus another wall on the other side.”
Salisbury explained there was $300,000 of funding remaining. The design engineer’s estimate of the project is $579,000.
“Estimates are estimates, and we haven’t taken bids yet. Some of our bids have been pretty competitive here lately,” Salisbury said. “So the question today is, what are we going to do?”
When asked for his recommendation, Salisbury said he would take bids, see where it lands, and fix the road.
“If no one has any other resources, the commissioners or the trustees, I plan on just fronting the money,” Salisbury said. “But you (the commissioners) need to know that, because you’re my banker right now.
“Go ahead, take our chances, see what kind of bid we get, reassess the thing after we get the bids and see where we go from there. If (the bid) is (the estimate), that’s $279,000 (the county has to pay). That’s a hard hit but the road is a wreck.”
Salisbury did say he could get a hold of the OPWC and ask them to commit more money to the project based on the new cost estimate.
“Put it out to bid. See what happens … it might come in at $420,000,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said.
Salisbury said he had not done his own estimate of the project yet, but he said it is a “relatively complicated” project.
Salisbury said he would call OPWC to ask for more money. Whether or not the project is granted more funding, Salisbury will advertise for bids and the groups reconvene after the bids come in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.