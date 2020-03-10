The Ohio Department of Insurance announced on March 4 that the department’s consumer services helped save $33 million in 2019. The savings are a result of the department resolving coverage disputes, outlining suitable coverage options, and identifying financial assistance programs for Ohioans.
“As we start National Consumer Protection Week, we want Ohioans to know the Ohio Department of Insurance is available to help them find an agent, resolve a claim, or identify the right Medicare plan,” Governor Mike DeWine said.
“We are here to serve and protect Ohio insurance consumers,” Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment said. “Consumers who feel that an insurance benefit has been unjustly reduced or denied, including a health care service or benefit, should contact the department to file a complaint with us.”
March 1-7 is National Consumer Protection Week. As one of the largest government consumer protection agencies in Ohio, the department provides free and unbiased educational information, resources, and services to consumers through its toll-free hotlines, website, social media, counseling, and community outreach. Last year it assisted nearly 500,000 consumers.
The department also regulates insurance products and rates, licenses and monitors the financial stability and conduct of insurance companies, licenses companies and agents, and investigates insurance fraud and professional misconduct.
Consumers can contact the department at 1-800-686-1526, or at 1-800-686-1578 for help with Medicare. Information and services, including filing an insurance-related complaint and appealing an insurance company’s health care benefit or service decision, are also available at www.insurance.ohio.gov .
