Five Generations
In 1999, Leigha Marie "Clemmons" Gillum became the 5th generation on her mother and father's side. Then, in September 2017, Leigha's daughter was born and thus carried on the tradition of becoming a 5th generational participant!

Seated, holding her first great-great granddaughter, Maleighna Marie Gillum, is Jean Barlow. Beside her is her daughter, Jeanie Marie Williams. Behind Jeanie Marie Williams is her daughter, Amanda Marie Clemmons, and beside her is her daughter, Leigha Marie Gillum. BLESSED.

