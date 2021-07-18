PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
April 5, 2021
Brylee P. Lunsford - Physical control and marked lanes. Dismiss in court. Failure to control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs — paid in full.
Philip N. Crabtree - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Carl Christian, Jr. - Driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Billie J. Green Jr. - Driving under suspension and expired registration. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Shea J. Black - Reckless operation — highway, controlled substance (2X), drug abuse instruments, and open container. Transfer to Pike County Court.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 5, 2021
Rocky D. Newman - 12-point license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Gage V. Hicks - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Gage A. Smith - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Kyra Frye. $100 in court costs.
Gage A. Smith - Aggravated trespassing and domestic violence. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brittany P. Tong - Complicity to aggravated robbery. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $10,000 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, no contact with Jonathan Thompson.
Jordan T. Young - Possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jordan T. Young - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from April 5, 2021, through April 5, 2024.
Jeffrey R. Dummitt - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within 10 years. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Jeffrey R. Dummitt - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Justin D. Blankenship - Weapons under disability. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $15,000 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, no contact with Kathy Brey and minor children, 6044 Camp Creek Road.
Justin D. Blankenship - Weapons while intoxicated and aggravated menacing (6X). Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing.
Ellis D. Brewster - Burglary. Preliminary held. Preliminary hearing was held and probable cause was found. The case is hereby bound over to grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Alvin Wilburn - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kelly M. Mansel - Driving under suspension - child support. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 16 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Ellwood Staley - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Ellwood Staley - Marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
MARRIAGES
Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, May 1-31, 2021:
• Cassidy Lynn Mowrey of Piketon, 21, Atomic Credit Union Teller, and Cody Alan Ison of Piketon, 24, All-Do Welding Foreman.
• Michaela Lynn Mounts of Beaver, 21, LPN, and Jacob Christopher Cruse, 23, Student.
• Noah Matthew Boothe of Peebles, 20, Maintenance, and Deanna Mae Hoover, of Peebles, 20, STNA.
• Steven Michael Brunner of Beaver, 43, Electrician, and Heather Dyan Greene of Beaver, 40, Teacher.
