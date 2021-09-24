Grand Jury Indictments - May 14, 2021
Michael L. Henderson III, 27, of 633 Market Street, Piketon, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Justin Blankenship, 35, 1971 Coldicott Road, Lucasville, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.
Aaron F. Murta, 31, of 13 Hamman Church Road, Waverly, for aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony; OVI and driving under suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Charles Meddock, 49, of 531 Plyleys Lane, Chillicothe, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Jonathan L. Thompson, 29, of 965 Fairview Road, Peebles, for robbery, a second-degree felony.
Steven K. Hartley, 42, of 114 W. Fourth Street, Waverly, for failure to comply with order of police officer, a third-degree felony.
Zachary L. Jones, 31, of 1788 Jones Florer Road, Bethal, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Greenlee M.J. Hopper, 18, of 3826 Clines Chapel Road, Waverly, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bridgette A. Fox, 20, of 5701 Lawshe Road, Peebles, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; two counts for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
William R. Evans, 20, of 62 Bailey Chapel Road, Piketon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; two counts for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Pebbles M. Nutt, 40, of 445 Schaffer Road, Waverly, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Albert L. Gilmore, 41, of 10431 Beavers Ridge Road, Piketon, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.
David L. Nelson, 51, of 510 E. Fifth Street, Waverly, for vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony.
James M. Howard Jr., 34, of 4206 Germany Road, Waverly, for two counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; for failure to comply with order of police officer, a third-degree felony; for failure to comply with order of police officer and theft, both fourth-degree felonies.
Rocky D. Newman, 47, of 1527 High Street, Portsmouth, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
June 7, 2021
Stephanie Nichols - Possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Chasity Carey - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismissed.
Rebecca Kisor - Possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious tags. Dismiss in court. Possession of marijuana. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
James L. Ratliff - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Rodney L. Parsons - Child restraint, open container, no operator's license and fictitious tags. Dismiss in court. Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Robert A. Oller - Disorderly by intoxication. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
June 21, 2021
Gary Hodge - Fictitious tags. Dismiss in court. Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Jacob M. Holsinger - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Rachael M. Fadely - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. Reckless operation on highway. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
