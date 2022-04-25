COLUMBUS—Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation last week recognizing April 22-29, 2022, as Ohio State Parks Week.

“From Maumee Bay to Forked Run, our state parks add so much to our quality of life and make Ohio a great place to live,” said Governor DeWine. “I encourage you to celebrate our state parks by taking time to get outside and enjoy a walk along a Storybook Trail with your family, a day on the water with friends, or a hike to some of Ohio’s most scenic spots.”

With that in-mind, the News Watchman went through its photo archives and selected some of our favorite photos of our area state parks.

Of the 75 state parks, Pike County is home to both Lake White and Pike Lake-parks which were officially dedicated as a state park in 1949 when the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was created.

“Our state parks offer a little bit of everything, no matter what your family is looking for,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “From a hike along the trails at the southern tip of the Buckeye State to a sunset paddle along the shores of Lake Erie, our parks offer tranquility, adventure, and everything in between.”

While State Parks Week concludes on Friday, Saturday will be a day full of hikes at Pike Lake and Lake White.

Those hikes are as followed:

  • Lake White State Park 10 a.m. (meet at the upper shelter house)
  • Pike Lake State Park 2 p.m. (meet at the nature center)

Visit www.ohiostateparksfoundation.org to vote for your favorite state park.

