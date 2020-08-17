*Classes listed by name and placing.
Class 2.1 Bantams: Laira Trapp 1, Trinity Trapp 2, Evan Hines 3, Riley Welch 4, David Brandum 5
Class 2.2 Standards: Evan Hines 1, Hunter Pollard 2, Destiny Pollard 3, Riley Welch 4
Class 4 Meat Turkeys: Maggie Armstrong 1, Bodie Armstrong 2, Owen Armstrong 3
Champion Best of Show: Evan Hines
Reserve Champion Best of Show: Laira Trapp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.