The Grace Apostolic Tabernacle will hold its free vacation bible school coming next month in early August.

Starting Aug. 4 through Aug. 6, the school will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the tabernacle’s 12209 state Route 104 location in Waverly.

The event is free and will include food, fun, games, and a quest for truth. For more information, contact Pastor Charles Adkins, Jr. 740-708-0944.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments