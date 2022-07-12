Vacation Bible school coming next month Jul 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Grace Apostolic Tabernacle will hold its free vacation bible school coming next month in early August.Starting Aug. 4 through Aug. 6, the school will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the tabernacle’s 12209 state Route 104 location in Waverly.The event is free and will include food, fun, games, and a quest for truth. For more information, contact Pastor Charles Adkins, Jr. 740-708-0944. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Vacation Bible Christianity Tabernacle Food Charles Adkins Jr. Location Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Forged in tradition: Carter builds successful blacksmithing business in southern Ohio Drama on the farm Medical marijuana dispensary coming to Waverly Pike CTC student takes bronze in national HVAC competition Western students complete ASER project Trending Recipes
