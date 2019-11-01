Rylee Bapst
Brooklyn Bentley
Lauren Bevins
Brianna Blankenship
Addison Cochenour
Jaxon Collins
Brooklyn Creech
Maddie Dugan
Matt Fletcher
Carter Fout
Dallas Hoskins
Kayden James
David Lipp
Evan Montgomery
Savanna Montgomery
Jacob Overly
Jesse Pennington
Gauge Ruggles
Sofia Salisbury
Warren Simpkins-Sprague
Brennan Slusher
Madison Smith
Brianna Stevens
Kiley Strong
Garrett Tuggle
Hayden Tuggle
Gracie Turner
Levi Vallejo
Brandon Ward
Brayden Williams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.