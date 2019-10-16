On Oct. 8, the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services presented a $19,314 check to the Minford Emergency Ambulance Service, Inc. as part of the Ohio Division of EMS’ FY2019-2020 Supplemental Grant Program.
“We are pleased to provide this funding to the Minford Emergency Ambulance Service,” said Division of EMS Executive Director Mel House. “Supporting our local agencies is a priority to ensure the safety of our communities.”
This is the third year for the Supplemental Grant Program, which supports the purchase of several different types of equipment and training, including 12-lead heart monitors, power stretchers, personnel training, and CPR assisting devices. It was created to assist Ohio EMS agencies with the purchase of costly EMS equipment and training of EMS personnel.
