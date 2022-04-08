GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Bank recently unveiled new hours of operation, which went into effect Monday, April 4. Several lobbies have extended their hours, which will help to further assist customer needs.
In Pike County, the OVB Waverly Office lobby is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
OVB offices in Gallia County will adhere to the following schedule:
· OVB Jackson Pike Office – Lobby hours are now 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. — noon on Saturday. Drive-thru hours of operation are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Gallipolis Walmart Office – Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
· OVB Rio Grande Office – Lobby hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The drive-thru is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Banking Center at Holzer – Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
· OVB Mini Bank Office – The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Main Office – Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
OVB offices in Jackson County will follow the below schedule:
· OVB Jackson Office – Lobby hours are now 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon, with drive-thru open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Wellston Office – The lobby is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Oak Hill Office – Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, while the drive-thru is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
In Mason County, W.Va., OVB hours of operation are as follows:
· OVB Point Pleasant Office – Lobby hours are now 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Point Pleasant North Office – The drive-thru is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Bend Area Office – Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The drive-thru is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
In Cabell County, W.Va.:
· OVB Milton Office — The lobby is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. – noon Saturday. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
· OVB Barboursville Office – At this time, the location will continue to observe lobby hours from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, with drive-thru hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
For a full list of locations and to view holiday hours for 2022, visit www.ovbc.com/hours.
Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Bank Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.