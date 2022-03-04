PIKETON— The OhioMeansJobs Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a no-cost workshop focusing on how to navigate the OhioMeansJobs website on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center. Registration to attend is required due to limited space.
This workshop will review account creation on OhioMeansJobs.ohio.gov and how to navigate the website to make use of many of its features including: posting a resume, creating a career profile and locating practice tests for Work Keys and professional development assessments. Also, the class will review exploration of the online training center and how to find your target salary.
The OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County is committed to providing job seekers with the tools and resources for obtaining employment. Located at 941 Market St. in Piketon, the OhioMeansJobs Career Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You may register for the Navigating OhioMeansJobs Workshop by calling Kate Van Meter at (740) 289 – 2371 extension 7013 or via email cvanmeter@pikecac.org.
