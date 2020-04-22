Social Distancing doesn’t mean Nature Distancing. If you’re going stir crazy and feeling a little blue, take a few minutes to step out into nature and see what good it can do. April 22nd is the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, and the need to reconnect with nature has never been greater.
Earth Day is recognized globally and is a day set aside to remind us to appreciate our Earth.
It was founded in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson and is the world’s largest environmental movement. Nelson, then a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, had witnessed a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. Seeing the devastating affects caused by the oil spill, inspired him to rally anti-war protesters together to use their voices to force environmental protection onto the national political agenda. Because of his efforts, the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 and led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts.
According to earthday.org, “Today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and provoke policy changes.”
Locally, the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District where Earth Day is every day promotes the event by holding an annual tree sale and conducts public education programs. Activities for 2020 are canceled due to COVID-19. However, COVID-19 doesn’t stop us from observing Earth Day and participating in activities from home.
A few outdoor Earth Day activities that you can do include:
• Take a walk, carry along a trash bag and some gloves and pick up trash while walking
• Take a hike; notice and appreciate the different types of trees, birds, bugs and flowers
• Feed the birds and ID all of the birds that visit the feeder
• Plant a tree
• Plant flowers
• Plant a garden
• Seed bare soil to prevent soil erosion
• Hang bluebird nesting box
• Have a nature scavenger hunt
The internet is loaded with Earth Day information and activities. If the internet is not available, contact the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-947-5353, ext. 3145.
