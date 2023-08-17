Waverly City Schools Logo

Waverly City Schools is ready to celebrate the new school year with the district’s inaugural Back to School Bash at the Downtown Athletic Complex on Monday, Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all Waverly students and their families. The evening includes inflatables, a dunk tank, putt-putt golf, games, prizes and more.


  

Recommended for you

Load comments