mosquito

Ohio Pest Control, Inc., in conjunction with the Village of Waverly will be conducting mosquito spraying on Wednesday, Aug.19 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If inclement weather prevents the spraying, then spraying will be done on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Anyone with respiratory issues should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.

Email at mlucas@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter

@NewsWatchman.

Load comments