An early version of "Nominees selected in US House District 2", published in the Sunday edition of the News Watchman, incorrectly depicted the number of counties in Ohio's second congressional district.

Following re-districting, OH-02 now has 15 counties (Clermont, Clinton, Brown, Adams, Scioto, Pike, Highland, Jackson, Vinton, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Meigs, Gallia, and Lawrence).

The News Watchman apologizes for this error.

