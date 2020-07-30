Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on July 29 that nearly six dozen local victim service projects have been awarded a total of $3.2 million to safely support victims of crime.
A total of 66 projects will be funded by grants through the Family Violence Prevention & Services Act (FVPSA) grants program.
“This vital funding will help prevent incidents of family violence and provide immediate shelter and related assistance for victims and dependents,” said Governor DeWine.
The purpose of the federal FVPSA Program is to support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects to:
• prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence;
• provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, and their dependents; and
• provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.
The funding will be administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. For more information, including the list of subgrantees, please visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.