WAVERLY— A new restaurant is coming to town, promising the monkey business will be in title only.
Attached to the side of the former Greenbaum building, work is ongoing at the new Brass Monkey restaurant - a spot that will seat 72 patrons inside, 24 outside, a stage for live entertainment, and more.
The North Market Street location, formerly inhabited by the AMVETS building, is one that co-owners Jason Brown and Billy Glass hope will only add to the eatery and entertainment options in Pike County.
"It is important to us that we not compete with downtown restaurants like The Grand Tavern or Beast and Bottle," wrote Brown. "We sincerely want to promote Downtown businesses by giving folks more options and reasons to visit, walk the streets, shop and eat in downtown Waverly."
While a sizeable chunk of work remains, there are some details that hopeful patrons may want to hear.
Chris Laino will serve as the restaurant's chef, whom Brown met in Los Alamos, New Mexico through mutual friends. No specifics have been released regarding the menu, but customers can expect on several farm-to-table inclusions from local farms through proteins from Ewing Farms and seasonal vegetables from Way Farms.
Brown said conversations are ongoing with the Land Bank to potentially add on to its existing parking lot, previously the Emmitt House parking lot. December's Greenbaum demolition opened an approximate 40 feet by 137 feet lot between the restaurant and parking lot, where the hope is to add much needed extra parking in town and electric vehicle charging stations.
Inside, the bar top will have a unique lighted river feature and cordless charging stations.
"It is our hope that our investments will trigger other like-minded folks to take the leap and join the cause," Brown said. "We want to take a lesson from the recent renaissance that Chillicothe has undergone."
Brown and his wife, Michele, come to this project after operating the Emmitt House restaurant with Bill and Charlene Weil for 15 years. That came to an end after a fire started on the evening of Jan. 7, 2014, a fire which was later reported to be caused by a gas furnace.
"This fire didn’t just take one of Waverly’s most recognized landmarks, it also stole a favorite place for people to meet for food, drink and entertainment," said Brown, the restaurant providing approximately 50 jobs during that two-decade period.
Both raised in Pike County, Brown and Glass come to this project while simultaneously taking roles in other local businesses.
Glass and brother, Bobby Oliver, own and operate two Piketon-based businesses in American Super Sports and American Metal Works. The brothers also recently remodeled the old nursing home on Main Street in Piketon turning it into seven executive apartments known as Glaver Estates.
James and Michele Brown started Brown Federal Services, a program management company employing workers in Waverly, Piketon, and Los Alamos, New Mexico, in 2017. BFS has remodeled several properties in the area, including a distressed building on 122 North High St. in Waverly which now serves as home to Waverly Jiu-Jitsu and Lisa’s Everything.
Brown and Glass went into business together in 2018 when they purchased a dilapidated warehouse on Tackett Lane in Piketon and turned it into the Twin Lakes Wedding and Event Venue. Since then, Michele Brown and Angel Glass, recently appointed to Waverly Village Council, have hosted over 100 weddings, birthday parties, reunions, graduation parties and business meetings.
Their new business venture is not an attempt to recreate the Emmitt House, but rather in hopes of replicating the "recent renaissance" seen in Chillicothe.
Still, some former aspects of the eatery may make a resurgence.
According to Brown, Eric, the gorilla that stood on the Emmitt House Bar and greeted patrons for nearly 25 years may have a new home at the Brass Monkey.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.