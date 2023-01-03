ODNR logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a year of accomplishments, milestones, and investments in outdoor recreation. ODNR, keeping true to its mission, spent 2022 making sure Ohio’s public lands and resources were protected and improved for the use of all who step foot on them.

“We really kicked it into high gear this year, celebrating conservation and improving everything from state parks to wildlife areas to wetlands,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I am proud of our team that works year-round to make each visitor experience better, upgrade equipment and trails, and pave the way for future generations to enjoy these lands.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments