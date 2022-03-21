PIKETON— The OhioMeansJobs Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a no-cost workshop focusing on Basic Computer Skills on Wednesday, April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center. Registration to attend is required due to limited space.
This workshop will cover basic computer skills needed for much of today's workforce at a beginner level. This workshop will cover computer skills such as turning on a computer, using a mouse, creating and saving Word documents, and accessing and using e-mail.
The OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County is committed to providing job seekers with the tools and resources for obtaining employment. Located at 941 Market St. in Piketon, the OhioMeansJobs Career Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You may register for this no-cost workshop by contacting Laura Pierce at 740-289-2371 EXT 7093 or via email at Ipierce@pikecac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.